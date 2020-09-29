Caspian (CSP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $94,531.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. Caspian has a market cap of $2.41 million and $94,531.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Caspian has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

