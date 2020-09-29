Cascades (TSE:CAS) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform Market Weight

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cascades from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cascades has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.38.

Shares of CAS opened at C$15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$9.94 and a 1-year high of C$16.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.93.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.5399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

