Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CAS. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC upgraded Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cascades from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cascades presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.38.

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$15.50 on Friday. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$9.94 and a 1 year high of C$16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.5399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is 33.68%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

