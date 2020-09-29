Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Lifted to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CADNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cascades from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cascades from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cascades from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cascades from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, restated a sell rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of CADNF stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

