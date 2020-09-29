CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

CRRFY has been the topic of several other reports. AlphaValue lowered shares of CARREFOUR SA/S to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of CARREFOUR SA/S in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.

CRRFY stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. CARREFOUR SA/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11.

CARREFOUR SA/S Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

