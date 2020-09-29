CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a growth of 103.5% from the August 31st total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research firms have commented on CRRFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CARREFOUR SA/S in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of CARREFOUR SA/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 154,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

