Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4859 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Cardinal Health has raised its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Cardinal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CAH. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.