Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Announces $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4859 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Cardinal Health has increased its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Cardinal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.10. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

