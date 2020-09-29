Cardax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDXI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cardax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDXI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDXI remained flat at $$3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Cardax has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Get Cardax alerts:

Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Cardax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes dietary supplements for inflammatory health and pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation and oxidative stress. It offers ZanthoSyn, an anti-inflammatory supplement for health and longevity that provides astaxanthin with enhanced absorption and purity.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Cardax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.