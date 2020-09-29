Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Short Interest Up 132.4% in September

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,700 shares, a growth of 132.4% from the August 31st total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock remained flat at $$1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

