Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CGEMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut Capgemini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CGEMY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes.

