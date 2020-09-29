Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) vs. QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Financial Review

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) and QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cambium Networks and QUALCOMM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks $267.03 million 1.61 -$17.60 million ($0.31) -53.90 QUALCOMM $24.27 billion 5.51 $4.39 billion $2.84 41.71

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than Cambium Networks. Cambium Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QUALCOMM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cambium Networks and QUALCOMM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks 0 0 4 0 3.00 QUALCOMM 1 7 19 1 2.71

Cambium Networks currently has a consensus price target of $16.13, suggesting a potential downside of 3.50%. QUALCOMM has a consensus price target of $119.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.45%. Given QUALCOMM’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QUALCOMM is more favorable than Cambium Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Cambium Networks and QUALCOMM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks 1.34% 16.65% 3.95% QUALCOMM 13.72% 78.39% 9.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.7% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cambium Networks has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QUALCOMM has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QUALCOMM beats Cambium Networks on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second. Its cnPilot Wi-Fi solution provides distributed access to individual users in indoor settings, such as office complexes, and outdoor settings, such as athletic stadiums; cnReach solutions offer narrow-band connectivity for sensors and devices; embedded proprietary RF technology and software enables automated optimization of data flow at the outermost points in the network; and cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution provides the interface between wireless and wired networks. The company serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises, and government agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. Cambium Networks Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, wideband CDMA, CDMA time division duplex, long term evolution, and/or fifth generation standards and their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including automotive, Internet of things, mobile, data center, and healthcare for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications, and new industry segments. The company also provides products and services for mobile health; products designed for the implementation of small cells; development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors; and software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators. In addition, it licenses chipset technology, and products and services for use in data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

