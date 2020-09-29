Calloway's Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Short Interest Update

Calloway's Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CLWY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.94. Calloway's Nursery has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Calloway's Nursery Company Profile

Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, birding, pottery, and weed control products, as well as chimeneas, fertilizers, and soils and mulches to gardeners. It operates 19 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Dallas and Fort Worth; and one store under the Cornelius Nursery name in Houston.

