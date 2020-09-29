Calloway's Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Short Interest Update

Calloway's Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CLWY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.94. Calloway's Nursery has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Calloway's Nursery Company Profile
