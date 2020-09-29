Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.64.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELY traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $18.88. 32,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,651. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.99.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.