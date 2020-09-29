Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.64.
Shares of NYSE ELY traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $18.88. 32,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,651. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000.
Callaway Golf Company Profile
Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.
