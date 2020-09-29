Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) Senior Officer Jacqueline Gauthier Sells 1,548 Shares

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) Senior Officer Jacqueline Gauthier sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.00, for a total transaction of C$100,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$597,155.

Jacqueline Gauthier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Jacqueline Gauthier sold 6,111 shares of Calian Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.01, for a total transaction of C$372,832.11.

CGY traded up C$0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$68.00. 8,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,759. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $655.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57. Calian Group Ltd has a 52-week low of C$31.29 and a 52-week high of C$68.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.92.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$105.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$103.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calian Group Ltd will post 3.0900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

