CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the August 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND by 6.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND by 24.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND during the first quarter valued at $214,000.

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th.

About CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

