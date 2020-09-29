Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Short Interest Update

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,200 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the August 31st total of 342,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of BYRN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.57. 175,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,262. Byrna Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2,835.59% and a negative net margin of 612.83%.

Byrna Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of non-lethal ammunition. It operates through the SDI and SDI Canada segments. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Wakefield, MA.

