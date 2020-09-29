BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,200 shares, an increase of 121.1% from the August 31st total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of BW Offshore stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.53. BW Offshore has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BW Offshore in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

BW Offshore Limited builds, owns, and operates oil and gas floating production, storage, and offloading vessels (FPSOs); and floating, storage, and offloading vessels (FSOs) to the oil and gas industries in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, and West Africa. It also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services; and lease and operation services of FPSO units.

