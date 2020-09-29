Bullfrog Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:BFGC) Short Interest Update

Bullfrog Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:BFGC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the August 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,181,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BFGC opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 million, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. Bullfrog Gold has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.27.

Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Bullfrog Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project that consists of 79 lode claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of approximately 1,600 acres located to the northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada.

