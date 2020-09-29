BTIG Research Raises Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $44.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $37.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.06% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Lovesac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Shares of LOVE traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,321. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.59 million, a PE ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.35 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lovesac will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,825.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 2,813.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 81,543 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 657,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 82,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.