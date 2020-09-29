BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NYSE:ILPT) Financial Contrast

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BRT Apartments and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments N/A 0.47% 0.17% Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 19.90% 4.81% 2.02%

BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BRT Apartments has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BRT Apartments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BRT Apartments and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 1 1 0 2.50 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

BRT Apartments presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.56%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.56%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than BRT Apartments.

Volatility & Risk

BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.9% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRT Apartments and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $27.76 million 7.47 $860,000.00 N/A N/A Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $229.23 million 6.24 $52.50 million $1.76 12.46

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments.

Summary

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust beats BRT Apartments on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

