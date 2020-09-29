BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,100 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the August 31st total of 969,100 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 397,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $861.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.95. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $30.15.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.

