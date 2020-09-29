Brokerages Set FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

FSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 108,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 330,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 100.00%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.08%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

