Brokerages Set Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Target Price at $24.60

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

BCEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter.

BCEI stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,556. The firm has a market cap of $408.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $25.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 28.91% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

