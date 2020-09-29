Brokerages Expect Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $613.70 Million

Brokerages predict that Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) will post $613.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rev Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $608.20 million and the highest is $619.20 million. Rev Group posted sales of $652.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rev Group.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. Rev Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

REVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Rev Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REVG traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.71. 10,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $480.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 2.92. Rev Group has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

