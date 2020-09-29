Brokerages Expect Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 106.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 143.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRP. ValuEngine downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Shares of KRP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,847. The company has a market cap of $367.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $17.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 107.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 69,889 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,895 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59,888 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 46.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 22.4% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 201,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 36,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

