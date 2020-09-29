Brokerages Expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to Post $1.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Hill-Rom reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HRC shares. ValuEngine cut Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $82.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 983.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $174,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,188 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,209,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,993,000 after buying an additional 32,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

