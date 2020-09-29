Brokerages Expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Haemonetics posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.27 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

NYSE HAE opened at $87.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.17. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $63.41 and a 1-year high of $130.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,101,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $277,693,000 after purchasing an additional 442,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,893,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $288,396,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 27.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,298,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,825,000 after purchasing an additional 500,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,786,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,031,000 after purchasing an additional 64,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

