Brokerages Expect Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Brokerages expect Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.27. Foundation Building Materials reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Foundation Building Materials.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $486.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.22%. Foundation Building Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Foundation Building Materials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.37. 3,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,174. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.65. Foundation Building Materials has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

