Brokerages Anticipate Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) will announce $18.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.30 million and the lowest is $17.90 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $17.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $70.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.50 million to $71.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $71.30 million, with estimates ranging from $69.10 million to $73.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Western New England Bancorp from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,080. The firm has a market cap of $146.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.26. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth $752,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

