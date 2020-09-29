Brokerages Anticipate W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) to Announce $4.12 EPS

Brokerages expect that W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.49. W W Grainger reported earnings per share of $4.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full year earnings of $15.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.10 to $16.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $17.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $19.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for W W Grainger.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Longbow Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.21.

Shares of W W Grainger stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $353.68. 370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $354.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.30. W W Grainger has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $371.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other W W Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,707,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,378 shares of company stock worth $30,634,680. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the second quarter worth $1,611,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 723.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $3,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

