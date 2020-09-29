Brokerages Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.27. Huntsman posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Huntsman from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

HUN opened at $22.22 on Friday. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after buying an additional 1,494,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 324.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,813,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,844 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,977,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,198 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,721,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,841,000 after buying an additional 1,006,371 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,721,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after buying an additional 763,198 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.