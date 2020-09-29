Brokerages Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.86 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) will post $389.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $397.72 million and the lowest is $382.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $365.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $343.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.37 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

AQN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Shares of AQN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.20. 40,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $16.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,092,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 103,701 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 163,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 87,816 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,103,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.