Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.81 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.