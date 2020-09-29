British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.6721 per share on Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

British American Tobacco has increased its dividend by 18.5% over the last three years. British American Tobacco has a dividend payout ratio of 62.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

NYSE:BTI opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

