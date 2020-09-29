British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) to Issue GBX 52.60 Dividend

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) per share on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,849 ($37.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,607.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,849.37. The company has a market cap of $65.36 billion and a PE ratio of 10.29. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52-week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,507 ($45.83).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,930 ($51.35) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,380 ($44.17) to GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,480.71 ($45.48).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

