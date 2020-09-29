Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Short Interest Update

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the August 31st total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 884,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NYSE:BSIG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,298. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 110.07%. The company had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 34.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 112,409 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at about $830,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after buying an additional 296,644 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

BSIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BofA Securities raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brightsphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.61.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.