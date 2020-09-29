Briggs & Stratton (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:BGGSQ opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.14. Briggs & Stratton has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $8.79.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

