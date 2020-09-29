Braemar Hotels & Resorts Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,956 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 100% compared to the average daily volume of 1,478 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 88,462 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,590. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $84.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHR. B. Riley lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

