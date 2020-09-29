BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BHOOY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

BHOOY opened at $95.70 on Friday. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $105.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.14.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

