BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Get BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

BHOOY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

BHOOY stock opened at $95.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $52.73 and a 1 year high of $105.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 0.79.

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (BHOOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.