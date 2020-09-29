BOMB Price Hits $0.62 on Top Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One BOMB token can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00005759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. In the last week, BOMB has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $567,439.96 and approximately $63,829.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 917,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 917,205 tokens. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

