BNY Mellon Municipal Bond InfrstrcFndInc (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Up 129.1% in September

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond InfrstrcFndInc (NYSE:DMB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 129.1% from the August 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE DMB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,394. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond InfrstrcFndInc has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $15.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond InfrstrcFndInc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond InfrstrcFndInc by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 39,070 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond InfrstrcFndInc by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond InfrstrcFndInc by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 98,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond InfrstrcFndInc by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 34,677 shares during the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond InfrstrcFndInc

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

