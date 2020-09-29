Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.25

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.25 and last traded at $91.75, with a volume of 12044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.77.

The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.08.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. The business had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Demetri sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $144,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,179 shares of company stock worth $5,344,951. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 42.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,612,000 after acquiring an additional 87,119 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 18.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 664,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,838,000 after purchasing an additional 102,939 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 82.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

