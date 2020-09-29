Bloom (BLT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8,568.00

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Bloom token can now be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, AirSwap, IDEX and Bittrex. In the last week, Bloom has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $8,568.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bloom Profile

Bloom’s launch date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 tokens. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, Bittrex, TOPBTC, AirSwap, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

