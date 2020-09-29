Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the August 31st total of 50,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:BDR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. 6,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,911. Blonder Tongue Labs has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $3.80.

Get Blonder Tongue Labs alerts:

Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.