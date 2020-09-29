Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MVT traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,333. Blackrock Munivest Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Munivest Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Munivest Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Munivest Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Munivest Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Munivest Fund II by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackrock Munivest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

