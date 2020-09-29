Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) PT Set at C$10.00 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at C$6.15 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of C$3.53 and a 52-week high of C$7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.71. The firm has a market cap of $222.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

