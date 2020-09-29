Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) to post sales of $85.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Blackline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.42 million and the lowest is $84.50 million. Blackline reported sales of $74.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackline will report full-year sales of $337.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $335.50 million to $338.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $399.77 million, with estimates ranging from $386.22 million to $418.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blackline.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Blackline from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Blackline from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $86,402.19. Also, CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $12,395,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,594 shares in the company, valued at $13,613,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,013 shares of company stock worth $26,652,323 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackline during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackline during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Blackline during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackline during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Blackline by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of Blackline stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $90.18. 14,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,032. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Blackline has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $94.06. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -126.38 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

