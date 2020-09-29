Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.41

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.41 and last traded at $86.74, with a volume of 1910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Knight Equity assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 92.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $68,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKI. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 573.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 18.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Black Knight by 29.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

